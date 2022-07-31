Milwaukee uncle accused of shooting 5-year-old niece appears in court Saturday

www.wisn.com
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley. Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, 37th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 37th and Center. The shots were fired around 1 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
wgtd.org
Reckless Homicide Charge Filed in Racine Gunshot Death
(WGTD)---The City of Racine's 8th criminal homicide of the year apparently was an accident. 21-year-old Isaiah Martinez-Phillips was charged Wednesday with First Degree Reckless Homicide and two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Bond was set at $25,000. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was purportedly playing with...
WISN
Milwaukee Co. district attorney questioned over recent spike in homicides related to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE — The family of Ninoshka Lozada, a West Allis mother of four, is still struggling to make sense of her brutal murder. "Always trying to make us smile no matter what. She was always with her kids everywhere," said Joshua Acevedo, Ninoshka's brother. Prosecutors say Lozada's ex-boyfriend, Wilson...
WISN
Highland Park shooter suspect pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal
MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
WISN
Friday marks 10 years since Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting. "This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites, especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day and the many worshippers, loved ones and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort and healing to those who did," Evers said in a written statement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
WISN
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place and Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
Comments / 10