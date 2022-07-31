College World Series trophy slides into Hattiesburg.

www.wdam.com
WDAM-TV
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being relocated to The University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium, better known as “The Rock,” last year, USM’s historic stadium will host the MHSAA Football State Championships for a second consecutive year. According to MHSAA, the championship games from last...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Norman Johnston’s been the head coach of Stringer for less than two weeks. He said this summer’s been like trying to squeeze two-and-a-half months of work into two-and-a-half weeks. But Johnston’s already made an impression on the Red Devils and is relying on senior...
WDAM-TV
Stringer 2022 football schedule
9/2 - vs. Clarkdale - 7:30 p.m. 9/9 - vs. Resurrection Catholic - 7:30 p.m. 9/16 - at Enterprise - 7:30 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Loyd Star - 7:30 p.m. 9/30 - at Collins* - 7:30 p.m. 10/7 - at Heidelberg* - 7 p.m. 10/14 - vs. North Forrest* -...
WDAM-TV
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson Parker is going to be a college student in just a couple of weeks. It’s hard for him to believe considering he’s just a few months removed from helping Stringer win its second South State title in four years. But Parker’s new home...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville 2022 football schedule
8/26 - vs. Magee - 7:30 p.m. 9/2 - vs. Morton - 7:30 p.m. 9/9 - at Raleigh - 7:30 p.m. 9/16 - at Lawrence County - 7:30 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Enterprise* - 7:30 p.m. 9/30 - vs. Mount Olive* - 7:30 p.m. 10/6 - at Salem* - 7...
WDAM-TV
Wayne Academy 2022 football schedule
8/19 - vs. South Choctaw Academy - 7 p.m. 8/26 - at Simpson Academy - 7 p.m. 9/9 - at Bowling Green School* - 7 p.m. 9/16 - at Park Place Christian - 7 p.m. 9/23 - vs. Sylva-Bay Academy - 7 p.m. 9/30 - at Heritage Academy - 7...
WDAM-TV
Major development plans in motion for Jaycee & Kamper Parks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two historic Hub City parks will get major makeovers with the construction of new softball and baseball fields and a brand-new waterpark. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the development plans at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 3. He was joined by officials from the Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
Ben Burnett named 10th president of William Carey University
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ben Burnett is William Carey University’s next president. He said just hearing those words makes him feel an array of emotions. “Blessed, excited, nervous, doesn’t seem real,” Burnett explained. However, there’s no doubt that on Aug. 16, Burnett will take the reins as...
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields
WDAM-TV
Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
WDAM-TV
2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County
WDAM-TV
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return
WDAM-TV
Bicyclists ride into the Hub City this Saturday in community bike ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking to exercise and explore, there’s an opportunity to enjoy downtown Hattiesburg from your bicycle seat this Saturday. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department invites Pine Belt residents to join them for a community bike ride along the Long Leaf Trace on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11:00 a.m.
WDAM-TV
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You have just a few weeks left to enter an annual local charity raffle featuring a brand new car as the big prize. Ticket sales for the sixth “Win This Car” raffle wrap up on Aug. 22. They are $75 each, and the prize is a 2022 Honda Pilot SE.
WDAM-TV
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Borden Dairy Co. has announced that it will close its operations in Hattiesburg and Dothan, Ala., along with many associated distribution branches, no later than Oct. 2. After this date, the company said it will no longer produce products in these states. In the statement, the...
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
