Johnson City Radio Controllers Club holds Learn to Fly event

BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO