Trump Fave in Michigan Thinks Child Predators Just Love Abortion

Trump Pick Tudor Dixon Wins, Will Now Face Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan, the AP reported, teeing up a battle with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) this November that is sure to be contentious. Dixon, who originally worked in the steel industry before creating a conservative news program for children,...
Hillary Clinton Fave Bests Bernie-Backed Congressman in Michigan Face-Off
Rep. Haley Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin in the latest member-versus-member primary Tuesday night, ending a months-long battle that pitted the Democratic Party’s moderate and progressive wings against one another. Levin, the more progressive of the two lawmakers, is a vocal member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and received...
California Venture Capitalist Blake Masters Wins AZ GOP Senate Primary
Venture capitalist turned upstart Senate candidate Blake Masters easily won the Arizona Republican primary on Tuesday, racking up another victory for candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Masters, a 35-year-old Bitcoin hawk with no political experience, rode Trump’s late-game support to a come-from-behind win,...
Democrats Sure Aren’t Acting Like They Believe Democracy Is in Danger
From 1946 to 2018, fewer than two percent of primary challengers to sitting members of the House of Representatives have successfully ousted the incumbent. But Michigan Republican candidate John Gibbs’ narrow and otherwise unlikely primary victory over first-term Rep. Peter Meijer was bolstered by an unusual ally: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which dropped nearly half a million dollars—more than Gibbs’ campaign spent in its entirety—on an “attack” ad designed to sell Gibbs to the GOP base.
Anti-Abortion Zealots Crash and Burn in First Big Showdown After Roe
Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the GOP-dominated legislature to ban abortion, a stunning victory for reproductive-rights advocates in a region where the procedure was already nearly impossible to access. Backers of the amendment—a campaign largely largely funded by the Catholic Church in...
Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling
The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
Teen Who Turned in Rioter Dad: He ‘Absolutely’ Deserves His Long Sentence
The teen who turned his dad in for participating in the Capitol riot said his father “absolutely” deserved to get the longest prison sentence yet and will hopefully be rehabilitated in prison. “I haven’t been happy to this whole situation...but to say I’m surprised would be a lie,” Jackson Reffitt told CNN. “Everything my dad did—he’s his own person. And his action has consequences.” Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years prison on Monday for bringing a loaded gun to the riot, where he threatened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. When he returned home, he threatened to shoot his kids if they said anything but Jackson still tipped off the FBI. He told CNN his father was used as a “puppet” for Trump, and that he agreed with his sister Peyton when she said Monday that Trump deserves “life in prison” for manipulating thousands of people for political gain.
Anonymous Kansas Abortion Texts Traced to Ex-Congressman’s PAC: Report
A political action committee led by a one-time Kansas congressman spent more than $26,000 on sending out a misleading text message urging Kansans to vote for an amendment that would strip women of their right to an abortion under the state constitution, according to The Washington Post. The text message was crafted by Do Right PAC and sent out via numbers leased from Alliance Forge, the Nevada-based, Republican-affiliated tech firm. “Alliance Forge did not consult on this message’s messaging strategy or content,” the company’s chief executive told the Post. Do Right PAC is chaired by former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp, a conservative who served between 2011 and 2017, and who did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Post. The newspaper was tipped off to the Huelskamp PAC’s involvement by multiple unnamed sources close to the matter. The original messages instructed Kansans to vote “YES on the amendment [to] give women a choice” and “protect women’s health.” But a “yes” vote on Tuesday’s ballot would be to vote against the abortion rights movement, doing away with legal abortions.
NBC Reporter Confronts Kari Lake Over Her Bogus Election Conspiracies
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard confronted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her wild allegations that she’s already detected “some stealing” in the upcoming elections. Of course, Lake refused to explain herself because Hillyard works for “MSDNC.”. Once an Obama-supporting local news anchor, Lake in...
Jubilation as Senate Passes PACT Act to Aid Veterans
The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to vastly expand health care resources and disability benefits for combat veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas, dissipating the heartache and fury that erupted less than a week ago after the original legislation was stalled by a clump of backpedaling Republican senators.
Marine Senate Candidate: Republicans ‘NEVER Support Troops’
Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce is not going to knock on a voter’s door and ask them to vote for him because he will reduce the cost of prescription drugs. “They are gonna say, ‘535 members of Congress all said that, Mr. Kunce, and did it happen? No. Get off my porch.’ The system’s broken and we gotta run against that,” the former Marine tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode The New Abnormal.
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Crash
U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, authorities said. The crash occurred after a northbound vehicle slipped over the state road’s centerline and collided with the SUV carrying Walorski, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Also killed were the SUV’s two other occupants: Walorski’s 28-year-old communications director, Emma Thomson, and Zachery Potts, 27, the chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.
Republicans in the Show-Me State Show Eric Greitens the Door
Eric Greitens made a bet that he could overcome his past as a disgraced ex-governor—previously accused of sexual assault by his mistress and of physical abuse of his son by his wife—and win a political comeback by running a scorched-earth campaign for U.S. Senate. On Tuesday night, that...
Sinema says she will 'move forward' on economic bill, giving Democrats the votes to move ahead
BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has agreed to support the Democrats' economic bill, the clearest sign yet that Democrats will have 50 votes and be able to pass it by the end of the weekend.
