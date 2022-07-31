Camp Frenzy: Clinton Prairie

www.wlfi.com
WLFI.com
Camp Frenzy: Rensselaer Central heads into 125th season as a program looking to reach new heights
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Rensselaer Bombers are going into their 125th season as a program. Head Coach Chris Meeks Says this year's team is "young but experienced." While this season's squad isn't stacked with Juniors and Seniors, Coach Meeks saw the young talent as a positive. The Bombers...
WLFI.com
Camp Frenzy: Frontier Falcons look to soar to new heights this season
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As we count down closer to high school football's 2022 kickoff many teams are putting on the finishing touches in order to have a successful season. However, one team is putting in new plays ahead of the new season, and let's just say they're focused on the long game.
WLFI.com
Purdue ranked No. 4 most trusted public university in U.S.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue has been voted America's fourth most-trusted public university in a new survey from Morning Consult. Purdue was also ranked number No. 21 overall, including private institutions. The survey was conducted in June 2022 and included more than 11,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 high school...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Good news, gas prices continue to drop in the WLFI viewing area. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.55 a gallon.
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
WLFI.com
Cherry Lane to receive improvements for golf courses
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new golf clubhouse and more improvements will be coming to golf courses in West Lafayette. The West Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance to reroute a portion of Cherry Lane for to build the new clubhouse. A tunnel will stretch underneath Cherry Lane...
WLFI.com
Fowler House Mansion to open speakeasy this fall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The Fowler House Mansion in Lafayette is getting a new addition this fall: a speakeasy. During the Prohibition Era, the Fowler House had a real speakeasy. It was a place that was hidden away, where friends of the family would gather to drink in secret. Many...
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
WLFI.com
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
WLFI.com
National Night Out honors local hero
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local hero Nick Bostic is the latest recipient of the Marquis De Lafayette award. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski presented him with the award last night at Loeb Stadium. It was part of National Night Out hosted by the Lafayette Police Department. National Night Out is...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
WLFI.com
August 3, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Hot and humid with widespread storms this evening
(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! This morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s area-wide. A few high-level clouds will stream through this morning and early afternoon from storms to the north. It will remain mostly sunny and dry. A Heat Advisory will be in place for...
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WLFI.com
East Chicago man found guilty on child molesting charges
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An East Chicago man is guilty on all counts for molesting a young girl at homes in Lafayette and Mulberry. A jury convicted 44-year-old Jason Walden on five counts of child molesting. The victim told police the abuse had been taking place over the...
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
Fishers kindergarten teacher dies more than 2 weeks after crash in Lawrence
FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband. Ashley Lansdell, 51, worked at Fall Creek Elementary School. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on July 11 near 56th Street and Grant […]
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Person found fatally shot on Indy's north side
A person was found shot to death in a suspected homicide early Monday on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
WLFI.com
Police investigating fatal crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County on Monday. According to White County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:30 a.m., a 2020 Ford Edge stop at the intersection of County Road 100 East before continuing through the stop sign.
WTHR
13 Investigates: The Delphi Murders
The murders of Abby Williams and Libby German back in 2017 stunned the small town of Delphi. 13 Investigates shows you where the investigation stands now.
