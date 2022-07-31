Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder

www.wfxg.com
Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
RCSO arrests man after allegedly stabbing victim with boxcutter in motel room
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man with a boxcutter. The incident happened at the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway Monday, August 1st. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas O’Brien Hall, 32, allegedly assaulted another man by stabbing him multiple times with a […]
valdostatoday.com
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
Deadly shooting brings Augusta homicide total to 24 for 2022
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday morning around 12: 45 a.m.
Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three men in the murder of a man who was found dead on the side of the road. On July 10, 2022 Burke County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road where they found a body lying on the […]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
WRDW-TV
Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
wgac.com
Man Shot in Richmond County This Morning
A man was shot and killed in Richmond County early this morning. Coroner Mark Bowen says 35-year-old Damien Tanksley of Richmond Hill Road was shot at least one time at the Get It To Go store in the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road. The shooting was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tanksley died at Augusta University Medical Center at 10:21 a.m. today.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a man who went missing Wednesday. Andre Miles, 20, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at Serenity Behavioral Health, 3421 Mike Padgett Highway. Deputies say Miles is schizophrenic, bipolar, and autistic. He is described as 6′1,...
wfxg.com
Suspects wanted for stealing $1,600 worth of diesel fuel
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the persons responsible for stealing diesel fuel. The theft happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 22 at the A&A gas station. Investigators say two men in a newer-model Ford F150 with a silver toolbox and white rims (pictured in this article) were able to manipulate the pump and steal about $1,600 worth of diesel fuel. The men then reported fled north on Hwy. 23.
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
Statesboro 9 year old’s death believed to be accidental
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in Statesboro for a child found unresponsive. The child, 9 year of age, had been found in his room, alone, by his mother in a hanging position. The...
wfxg.com
FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
WRDW-TV
How does the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to mental health calls?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating how a Hancock County woman fell out of a deputy’s patrol car and died in July. The GBI says Brianna Grier had a history of mental illness. The family says she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Grier’s parents called...
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
WRDW-TV
Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firearm was recovered from a Screven County High School student, just two days after the start of the new school year. According to Superintendent Jim Thomson, at around 9:45 a.m. Screven County High School administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus.
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
