Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO