Yorktown, VA

USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Naval Weapon Station Yorktown after 5-month deployment

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS Robert E. Peary returned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on Friday after a five-month deployment in the Sixth Fleet.

According to a press release, The Peary served as the primary oiler for the USS Harry Truman and the USS Kearsarge, making stops in England, Greece, Italy, Scotland, and Spain. The crew was able to complete 42 at-sea replenishment, transferring more than 6.8 million gallons of fuel and over five thousand pallets of critical cargo.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5euC_0gz9MJCR00
    USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Yorktown after 5-month deployment. (Pohot Credit: United States Navy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HrUE_0gz9MJCR00
    USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Yorktown after 5-month deployment. (Pohot Credit: United States Navy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDF4J_0gz9MJCR00
    USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Yorktown after 5-month deployment. (Pohot Credit: United States Navy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJ155_0gz9MJCR00
    USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Yorktown after 5-month deployment. (Pohot Credit: United States Navy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJ5CY_0gz9MJCR00
    USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Yorktown after 5-month deployment. (Pohot Credit: United States Navy)

The Peary also supported its sister ship USNS William McLean for the first time by replenishing the ship with more than 3,900 pallets of food.

USNS Robert E. Perry is one of the 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ordinance ships in the United States Navy and is the fourth ship to be named after Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary.

Comments / 1

Spade ♠️
4d ago

Dear author, please understand the difference between "ordinance" and "ordnance"...the first refers to rules, regulations, etc. while the latter refers to munitions and explosives.

Reply
2
 

