City prepares for annual Ammon Days weekend

DUBOIS — It is county fair time around our area! The Clark County Wranglers 4-H Horse club is preparing for their contests at the “Fun in the Sun” fair that will be held in Dubois Aug. 18-20. Royce Eddins has been working with a special 4-H program with American Mustang horses. He started out a few years ago with a horse named Feather. This year he has a mustang named Quick Silver. He and the other 4-H horse club students have put in lots of dusty and hot evenings of practice for their upcoming show.

DUBOIS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO