City prepares for annual Ammon Days weekend

www.postregister.com
Related
Post Register
Ammon to hold rescheduled public hearing for proposed 3,142-home development
The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday night to consider a highly contested new housing development that would add more than 3,000 new homes over the course of 15 years. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Hillcrest High School,...
Post Register
Rail road crossings to be replaced in Jefferson County
Starting the week of Aug. 1, two railroad crossings in Jefferson county will be replaced on 500 N and 550 N. According to interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter, Eastern Idaho Railroad, Inc. will be removing the old timber on the railroad crossings and replacing it with new concrete panels.
Post Register
116-plot subdivision approved in Ammon
The city of Ammon has approved a preliminary plat for a 116-plot housing subdivision called Legacy Village. Legacy Village will be built on the Northeast corner of South Hitt Road and 49th South.
Post Register
Blackfoot coffee shop finishes remodeling project
BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete. Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Shifflett receives $1,000 scholarship from War Bonnet Roundup Association
DUBOIS — It is county fair time around our area! The Clark County Wranglers 4-H Horse club is preparing for their contests at the “Fun in the Sun” fair that will be held in Dubois Aug. 18-20. Royce Eddins has been working with a special 4-H program with American Mustang horses. He started out a few years ago with a horse named Feather. This year he has a mustang named Quick Silver. He and the other 4-H horse club students have put in lots of dusty and hot evenings of practice for their upcoming show.
Post Register
City: Ammon has the 7th cheapest internet in the world
Ammon has been recognized internationally for its “Ammon Model” of fiber-optic internet, which offers some of the cheapest internet costs in the world. “In 2010, the city of Ammon began construction of a municipally owned fiber optic system,” said Dan Tracy, director of information technology for Ammon Fiber Optics. “Since this time, we have invested in several hundred miles of fiber optic infrastructure. … Today, this infrastructure serves city operations, the local 911 dispatch center, first responders, eight different service providers, 110 businesses and over 1,500 residential properties.”
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Post Register
Rigby Middle School is making goals and taking ownership
The marquee outside of Rigby Middle School has a congratulatory message to RMS students for performing well on their Idaho Standard Achievement Tests (ISATs) this year. According to Vice Principal Whitney Wagoner, this congratulatory message is posted due to all three grades meeting the state’s proficiency benchmarks in both English Language Arts and Mathematics.
Post Register
Traffic accidents leave JC residents injured
Two traffic accidents in the past two weeks have left Jefferson County residents injured. Idaho State Police provided a release describing a crash on State Highway 28 near Lone Pine on Monday, July 25. According to the release, a Freightliner dump truck rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.
eastidahonews.com
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Woman minus clothing walks into Sugar City home
A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of Saturday morning when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing. Madison County Sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
Post Register
Jenna Holm sentenced to time served in case connected to death of deputy
Jenna Holm, who was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser, was sentenced to one year in jail Thursday. The sentence, which was the result of a plea deal reached Wednesday, will result in no new jail time,...
Post Register
Irwin man arrested, reportedly threatened neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door.
Post Register
Bingham County man arrested, reportedly admitted to choking woman multiple times
A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
Comments / 0