“Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- If you're planning a visit to Santa Cruz Main or Cowells Beach, a new dashboard could provide a look at some hazards or events on any particular day.

It's called " Safe Beach Day " and the site offers updates on beach conditions, hazards, weather or special events.

It also provides you with certain rules some beaches have.

Fans of any of the Santa Cruz beaches can also subscribe to safety alerts for notifications from lifeguards watching over swimmers and surfers out in the water.

For more information or to sign up for alerts, click here

