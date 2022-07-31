ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WikY_0gz9LwDd00

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals.

The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year.

“That was really important for this team to make a killer run and get down the racetrack,” Force said. “We had answers to our first two runs and made a solid pass on the third one. I wasn’t expecting that in the heat, but (crew chief David) Grubnic said he wanted to push and wanted to get us in the top of the field. It was pretty outstanding for this team.”

Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Tasca’s Friday run of 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang held up for his first No. 1 of the season and seventh overall. Anderson had a 6.604 at 208.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 of the year and 119th in his career.

Comments / 2

Related
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine. Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra#Sports#Nhra Northwest Nationals#Kent#Pacific Raceways#Pro Stock#Ford#Chevrolet
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!

Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Kershaw felt discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. “Just felt something kind of lock up there in the fifth and couldn’t really throw after that,” Kershaw said. “Something in my back again.” Kershaw said he saw a doctor, and would know more about his condition on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend. “For the next several days through Saturday we’re going...
PORTLAND, OR
tornadopix.com

Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane

A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
The Associated Press

UC Berkeley: 7 arrested at Berkeley's People's Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley police officers arrested seven people during a clash with demonstrators protesting a controversial student housing project at the historic People’s Park in Berkeley, university officials said Thursday. The police officers were standing guard Wednesday as a construction crew began cutting down trees when protesters knocked down a chain link fence and entered the park. They destroyed construction materials and faced off with officers, injuring two of them, the university said in a statement. They were arrested on various charges, including battery on a peace officer, trespassing and resisting an officer. One of them was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the university said. The work was halted due to safety concerns and officials will in the coming days assess the best way to proceed to build “this urgently needed student housing project,” the university said.
BERKELEY, CA
shorelineareanews.com

Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal....
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy