Clanton Police: Man on lawnmower killed after being hit by car

2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham. ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked...
Shots fired into east Birmingham home leave 2 injured
An investigation is underway after someone shot into an east Birmingham home, injuring two people. The gunfire rang out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Five Mile Road. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victims were wounded when someone fired into their home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service...
Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help finding family of woman who recently died
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family of a woman who recently died. Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in Bessemer. She was found while police were performing...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in McCalla on August 2, 2022. At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details of what an Alabama sheriff’s office calls a “gruesome” scene involving two decomposed bodies. On Tuesday, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Jose Paulino Pascual Reyes, 37, with three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, along with one count of first-degree kidnapping.
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
Helena Police help US Marshals Service catch Wisconsin murder suspect
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Wisconsin homicide is in custody after being arrested just south of Birmingham on August 3, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service says Caleb Anderson was found in Helena. It all started on August 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin when police...
Clanton PD: Man on lawn mower dies after being hit by car
CLANTON, Ala. — Police in Clanton, Alabama said a man on a riding lawn mower died after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Clanton Police Department said the mower's operator was trying to cross 7th Street North aka U.S. Highway 31 just before 2 p.m. when the mower and vehicle collided.
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle
CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported. According to a news release from the Clanton Police...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
