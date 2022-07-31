Coppell News Roundup: Allies, art and more

starlocalmedia.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow Cellphones
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFW
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Employees
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen is entering phase 2 of its library expansion to meet the needs of its growing community
Allen’s public library is expanding. Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.
starlocalmedia.com
More officers are expected to be present at Allen schools
Allen ISD can expect to see more police officers this year as the district works to enhance student safety. At a Board of Trustees meeting last week, an interlocal agreement between Allen ISD and the City of Allen was expanded to increase the number of school resource officers from 13 to 15 this coming school year. As more students come back to in person learning, board members agreed that they wanted to have enough officers in their schools.
Five Dallas ISD schools begin classes today
While most North Texas schools start classes within the next couple of weeks, today is the first day for five Dallas schools which are part of a two-year experiment with a longer school year.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts
As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:. New programs and initiatives.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the president of Bobcat Moms, which works to support Celina's athletes
Jennifer Driver first joined Bobcat Moms as a member when her son was a high school freshman. Today, she serves as the president of the organization that works to support all athletic extracurricular activities with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
starlocalmedia.com
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
70 acres burned in Frisco grass fire
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department. Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire. No injuries have been reported.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney news roundup: Porch fire, school zones enacted and more
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month. August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat,...
