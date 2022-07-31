ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Coppell News Roundup: Allies, art and more

 5 days ago
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

More officers are expected to be present at Allen schools

Allen ISD can expect to see more police officers this year as the district works to enhance student safety. At a Board of Trustees meeting last week, an interlocal agreement between Allen ISD and the City of Allen was expanded to increase the number of school resource officers from 13 to 15 this coming school year. As more students come back to in person learning, board members agreed that they wanted to have enough officers in their schools.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson

According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts

As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:. New programs and initiatives.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
COPPELL, TX
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend

The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
MESQUITE, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

70 acres burned in Frisco grass fire

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department. Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire. No injuries have been reported.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news roundup: Porch fire, school zones enacted and more

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt.  Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

