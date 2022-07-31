Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam

www.wrestlinginc.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam
WWE has suspended wrestler Ronda Rousey indefinitely after she attacked an official at WWE SummerSlam. At the SummerSlam event in Nashville Saturday, Rousey, 35, lost the women's title match to Liv Morgan and appeared to take issue with referee Dan Engler's apparent failure to notice Morgan, 28, tapping out in the immediate aftermath of the match, according to the WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
hypebeast.com
Ric Flair Wins His "Last Match" at 73
After five decades of professional wrestling, the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has officially retired from the sport by winning Ric Flair’s Last Match. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, the 73-year-old Flair joined his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Make Major Life Announcement
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child. Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.
A former member of NXT’s Hit Row just secured championship gold
Since leaving NXT, Swerve Scott, the leader of Hit Row who now goes by Swerve Strickland, has been killing it. He signed with, and is currently the tag team champion of AEW alongside fellow former NXT standout Keith Lee as part of Swerve in our Glory, holds the DEFY Tag Team Championship with SCU alumni Christopher Daniels, and is currently one of the most in-demand bookings on the indie wrestling market, with matches on his resume at Warrior, REVOLVER, Ring of Honor, MLW, NJPW, Terminus, and more.
