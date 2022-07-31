Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old

www.wfsb.com
15-year-old shot, injured in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy. The boy was transported to a local hospital […]
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Hamden on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden. Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near George Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian...
Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Emily Benitez was reported missing by the family's Department of Children and Families case...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Eyewitness News
Hamden officer killed in crash had retired two days beforehand
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An officer from the Hamden Police Department was killed in a crash just two days after his retirement. Officer Michael Pantera died in the crash in North Branford on Aug. 2, according to police. He retired on July 31. Details about the crash in North Branford...
Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown
A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford's 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a "tragic accident."
Eyewitness News
Convicted felon accused of firing shots at a vehicle full of people in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon fired a handgun at a vehicle full of people, which included a baby, in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Shanice Perez, 23, was charged with violating a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Eyewitness News
Man dies at Hubbard Park pool in Meriden, cause of death under investigation
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 72-year-old man died at the Hubbard Park pool in Meriden Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call around 3:37 pm reporting that a man was pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park. Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says that the pool's lifeguards went into the water to...
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
mynbc5.com
Police ID suspect in Bennington homicide
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Vermont man found dead at an apartment in Bennington on Wednesday. The Bennington Police Department has named Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Mass. as the person responsible for the death of Patrick Mullinnex. Mullinnex, 38, of...
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player "with a heart of gold," died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged in ATM theft ring also awaiting sentencing on less serious theft case
A New Britain man charged in a rash of ATM thefts in numerous parts of the state is awaiting sentencing in connection with a much less serious theft. Rafael Delvalle, 25, was granted a continuance this week until Sept. 9 after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to appear.
Eyewitness News
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
