Why was legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards discussed during Pac-12 football media day?

www.deseret.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
deseret.com
Kalani Sitake and the Cougars take in the good vibes of a new season
Kalani Sitake likes a good vibe. His Tongan roots and genetic chill are matched with the driving beat of the deep base-enhanced music blasting through the loud speakers. It’s Sitake’s way of declaring that the seventh fall camp under his watch as BYU’s head football coach is underway.
kslsports.com
Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022
PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
deseret.com
‘Handling high expectations’: Five storylines to watch as BYU prepares to begin preseason camp
The BYU Cougars entered the last two college football seasons with something to prove. In 2020, after going 7-6 in each of the previous two seasons, they were eager to prove they were better than that. In 2021, they wanted respect and validation after going 11-1 and finishing No. 11...
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate
Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
deseret.com
Seven golfers with BYU ties will give Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship local flavor
FARMINGTON — President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robbins and his staff at the Utah Sports Commission who team with the Korn Ferry Tour to run the Utah Championship golf tournament are living charmed lives these days. Not only did the organizers get a couple of visits from PGA...
deseret.com
High school football: Region 5 favorite Bountiful hoping to continue recent upward trajectory
Over the last four seasons, the Bountiful football program has increased its win total each year. From just four wins in 2018 to an 8-3 2021 season, the Redhawks have risen steadily and consistently — a trend that they’ll hope to continue this upcoming season. Five of Bountiful’s...
deseret.com
Former BYU football commit — 4-star DL Emmanuel Waller — has his new school
There was a time only a few months ago when four-star Alabama defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller was viewed as the prize jewel of BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class. As is often the way with recruiting though, Waller had a change of heart and decommitted from BYU in June. Six...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
Comments / 0