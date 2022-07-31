Ryan Satin reacts as Bianca Belair retains the title & Bayley, Dakota Kai return during SummerSlam | WWE on FOX

www.foxsports.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
hypebeast.com
Ric Flair Wins His "Last Match" at 73
After five decades of professional wrestling, the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has officially retired from the sport by winning Ric Flair’s Last Match. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, the 73-year-old Flair joined his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
