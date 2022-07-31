ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

Man stabbed to death in East Palo Alto

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cvykk_0gz9KoRG00

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night in East Palo Alto, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence on the 1900 block of Cooley Street around 11:12 p.m., police said.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the residence, according to police. The death is East Palo Alto’s fourth homicide of 2022.

Davante Adams donated to East Palo Alto park where cousin was killed

Police are not sharing the man’s name until his family has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by sending anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to 650-409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling 650-409-6792.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

