ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brazil, Spain report first deaths from monkeypox

By Muri Assuncao New York Daily News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

Brazil on Friday reported the first known monkeypox-related death outside Africa in the latest outbreak of the disease. Two other fatalities have since been reported in Spain.

The Brazilian victim was a 41-year-old man from Uberlandia, about 330 miles north of Sao Paulo.

According to the country’s health ministry, he had a “weakened immune system and comorbidities, including lymphoma, which aggravated his condition.”

He was admitted to a hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte and taken to the intensive care unit. “The cause of death was septic shock aggravated by monkeypox,” the ministry said, according to the Brazilian news portal G1.

Later on Friday, Spain reported its first fatal monkeypox case.

The victim was a man from the northeastern region of Valencia. He died of encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain associated with the infection, Reuters reported, citing local media.

On Saturday Spain’s health authorities reported the country’s second monkeypox-related death. The victim is described as a young man.

The announcement comes just days after World Health Organization classified the outbreak as a public health emergency.

However, the recent deaths should not change WHO’s assessment of the outbreak in Europe.

“We know that although the disease is self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, Catherine Smallwood, said according to The Associated Press.

“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths. Our goal needs to be on interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak,” she added, noting that around 8% of cases in Europe have required hospitalization.

There are currently 22,485 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the world, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,189 of them are in the United States.

Late on Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency to slow the spread of the virus and to allow health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization, the monkeypox virus is transmitted “from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”

The illness has been relatively mild. Symptoms typically last between two to four weeks, and lesions can be extremely painful.

———

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

With just a look, Sosima Olivera knows when her cherished agave plants will be ready to make mezcal, tequila's lesser-known Mexican cousin whose fast-growing popularity is raising fears of overexploitation. "A bottle sums up everything we've done for years," she told AFP while touring a field in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca where magueys -- a type of agave plant -- grow slowly under the sun.
INDUSTRY
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
262
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy