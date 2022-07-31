Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) US Nationals concluded on Saturday and they did not disappoint. Here we at SwimSwam have gathered our thoughts and put together a few of the best storylines of the meet on the women’s side. Please note: These are not all of the highlights and storylines of the meet but instead represent some of the top storylines and are in no particular order.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO