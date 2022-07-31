Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM

swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Wins Phillips 66 Performance Award for 200 IM at US Nationals
University of Texas pro swimmer Shaine Casas was awarded the Phillips 66 Performance Award for his swim in the final of the 200 IM at US Nationals. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Watch: Medley Relay NAGs, All ‘A’ Finals Race Videos from Days 1-2 of Junior Nats
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) In this post, you’ll find the race videos of the ‘A’ finals from the first two days of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. All videos provided below are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Matt King
In the month of July, King has lowered a personal best time eight times on the way to winning a pair of national titles in the men's 50 and 100 freestyle. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light...
Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday.
CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne
Srihari Nataraj Ne Men’s 50m Backstroke Ke Final Event Mei 25.23s Ki Timing Ke Sath Fifth Position Pr Finish Kiye. CWG Me India Ka Koi Bhi Swimmer Aaj Tak Top 5 Me Apni Jagah Nahi Bana Paya Tha Lekin Srihari Ne Is Barrier Ko Todte Hue 50m Final Me 25.23 Timing Ke Sath 5th Place Hasil Kiya.
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals Day 2: Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Night two of US Junior Nationals kicks off at 5 PM Pacific time this evening. On the schedule this evening is finals swims in the 100 free, 400 IM and all heats of the 800 free relay.
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32
15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs
As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 1:01.88 100 Fly, #2 11-12 Girl All-Time
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. 12 year old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos swam a 1:01.88 in prelims of the girls 100 butterfly on day 3 of US Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. That was a best time for the 12 year old and she now moves up...
Ryan Lochte’s Olympic Medal Charity Auctions End, Earns Over $166,000
Ryan Lochte recently auctioned six of his Olympic medals and two other items. The medals alone earned $166,000+, with the grand total being $195,000+. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Earlier in July, Ryan Lochte announced that he would be auctioning off six of his twelve Olympic medals, with the...
Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition
In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
Alex Shackell Drops 2:09 200 Fly in Irvine, #9 All-Time 15-16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell blasted a 2:09.44 200 fly during the finals of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine, ranking herself as the 9th all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.
Top 5 Storylines of 2022 U.S. Nationals: Women’s Edition
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) US Nationals concluded on Saturday and they did not disappoint. Here we at SwimSwam have gathered our thoughts and put together a few of the best storylines of the meet on the women’s side. Please note: These are not all of the highlights and storylines of the meet but instead represent some of the top storylines and are in no particular order.
Srihari 200m Back Me Best Indian Time Krne Ke Baad Bhi Final Se Hue Bahar
Srihari Nataraj 2:00.84 Ki Timing Ke Sath Is Event Mei First Reserve Bane. Unka Previous Best 2:01.70s Tha Jo Ki 2019. Ace Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Ne Best Indian Time Ko Bettered Krte Huye Heat 2 Me Third Place Pr Finish Toh Kiye But CWG Ke Men’s 200m Backstroke Ke Final Mei Entry Nhi Kr Paye.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
