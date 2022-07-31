Nebraska now offering death benefit to first responders who die in the line of duty

www.kpvi.com
Leaders grieve Walorski’s death; Indiana sheriff releases new details on crash
(The Center Square) – State and federal leaders from both parties have expressed grief over the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana’s second congressional district, while the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a correction on details of the crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old lawmaker and three others Wednesday.
Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program
Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of...
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception
The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Governor signs law requiring student ID cards to have suicide prevention number
Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring...
Could the High Desert & county secede from California?
SAN BERNARDINO -- The question appears to be getting debated among county leaders. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday to put a question related to the topic on the November 2022 ballot. The question would involve whether residents of the county...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility
(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nebraska
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nebraska using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey...
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Pennsylvania tax collections dip; increases from income, sales taxes
(The Center Square) – An update from the Independent Fiscal Office showed that Pennsylvania’s revenues for its General Fund dipped by $4 million compared to last year. However, after adjusting for new transfers from certain taxes, collections were $83 million higher compared to July 2021. As the IFO’s...
