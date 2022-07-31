MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.kulr8.com
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Daytime highs will. climb to near 100 degrees with overnight lows only falling into. the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Much of east central Wyoming and the western...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Park. and northwestern Teton Counties through 415 PM MDT... At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Harlequin Lake, or 8 miles east of West Yellowstone, moving east at.
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Meet our new SWX Reporter, Katelyn McLean
BILLINGS, Mont.- SWX is happy to welcome Katelyn McLean as the newest member of the SWX Montana team. She moves from Spokane, Washington, where she attended Whitworth University and is originally from Boise, Idaho. Katelyn is a devoted Seattle Mariners fan, despite the fact they haven't been to the playoffs...
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
