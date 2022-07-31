ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Europe: Plug-In Car Sales Decreased 8% In June 2022

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
insideevs.com

Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
insideevs.com

Stellantis Overtakes Tesla In Europe EV Sales, Targets Top Spot

Stellantis is on a roll in Europe when it comes to electric vehicle sales, with the Franco-Italo-American group overtaking Tesla in the first half of the year and closing in on Volkswagen Group. The automotive group born from the merger of France's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

GM Warns Dealers About Penalties For Taking Advantage Of Demand

General Motors sent out a second message to its dealers in an attempt to curb potential behavior related to multiple high-demand vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV. Basically, the automaker is making its expectation very clear to its dealers and providing a warning about what the consequences may look like for dealers who don't comply.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GM, Volkswagen, And The US Postal Service: Top EV News July 29, 2022

This week, we have a compelling EV news about General Motors, Volkswagen, and the US Postal Service: Our Top EV News for the week of July 29, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models

Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
CARS
Top Speed

The EV Market May Be Too Crowded for Electric Supercars to Flourish

The automotive world is experiencing the most significant challenge of all time: the transition from internal-combustion engines to fully electric or hybrid power. While the latter is a temporary solution, most automakers have chosen to go all-electric by the decade’s end. Koenigsegg is one of the niche hypercar brands that has adopted electrification by manufacturing PHEVs but has no plans for fully electric hypercars, as more mainstream EV car companies are already offering excellent performance for a much lower price.
CARS
electrek.co

GM and LG to build 3 US EV battery factories with a $2.5B DOE loan

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a conditional loan of $2.5 billion for Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors (GM) and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, to help finance EV lithium-ion battery cell factories in three states. The loan is intended to support the expansion of electric vehicle deployment in the US.
MICHIGAN STATE
electrek.co

Legacy auto BEV growth rate doubles Tesla which drops to 60.9% of total EV market

Despite dwindling inventories of BEVs due to supply chain constraints and legacy automakers still playing catchup in BEV production, the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise… and Tesla isn’t the only pony in the race anymore. That being said, Tesla remains the “Nap” in EV sales, but the rest of the market is starting to catch up.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV

BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America

When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Watch Colossal Hummer EV Race Durango Hellcat & Mercedes-AMG G63

The GMC Hummer EV is clearly a niche vehicle, but so what? Even if GM doesn't produce many, and few people round up the money to buy one, the mammoth EV is still making waves. It's honestly vehicles like the Hummer EV that work to get the attention of people who would otherwise do everything in their power to avoid the gas to electric transition.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla 4680 Current Collector Layout Revealed

After days of hard work, the Munro Live team presents another stage of the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. We already saw big progress in removing the pink polyurethane foam with a rented dry ice blaster and now we can see the current collector layout of one section of the battery (there are four sections in total), as well as the voltage sensor harness (VSH), and battery management system (BMS) elements.
CARS

