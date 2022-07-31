Watch Logan Paul Land a Perfect Frog Splash at WWE SummerSlam

comicbook.com
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
Finn Balor Has a Message For Unhappy WWE Stars Who Want To Leave The Company
Finn Balor is currently riding a wave of momentum as leader of WWE's Judgement Day faction, which despite Edge's return at SummerSlam still had a commanding showing. Things are looking pretty bright on the horizon as well, as Triple H recently took over creative and the buzz has been immensely positive following SummerSlam and this week's Monday Night Raw. That said, earlier this year and last year saw quite a few stars leave WWE to head to other companies, and that doesn't even include the number of stars released by WWE. In a new interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor talked about not getting caught up in the bubble that is WWE, and if people want to leave and explore other options, they absolutely should.
Triple H Makes Major Changes for WWE Superstars
World Wrestling Entertainment is in a new era. Just days after Vince McMahon retired from the company, it was announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be taking over all responsibilities related to WWE creative. Considering how well both fans and talent alike embraced The Game's NXT, many entered this new regime with not just optimism, but high expectations. While no drastic alterations have been made just yet, Triple H has begun to make minor changes that have been reflected on recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. PWInsider reports that talent have been given the freedom to speak more freely during promos, and have been allowed to improvise in the ring.
Triple H Mentions Kevin Dunn While Discussing WWE's Future
When Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month, there was a growing assumption that many of his confidants would be leaving the company as well once new leadership stepped in. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have since been named co-CEOs of the company while Paul "Triple H" Levesque now serves as the Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. Reports then popped up that Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, could be on his way out within the next year. Dunn first joined WWE in the mid-80s and has been producing the promotion's television product ever since, though his propensity for camera cuts and shakes has been met with harsh criticism in recent years.
One of AEW's Oldest Factions Splits on AEW Dynamite
One of All Elite Wrestling's longest-running factions is no more. Following Hook's FTW Championship victory over Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs' subsequent attack on Starks last week, Taz announced on commentary that Team Taz is "done." Moments after Taz's announcement, Powerhouse Hobbs squashed a local competitor in singles competition. Starks would hit the ring to attack Hobbs, but would fall victim to a spinebuster.
Watch Former WWE Star Make Their AEW Debut
All Elite Wrestling just brought in a former WWE star during the latest episode of AEW Dark, and you can watch his introduction to the AEW crowd in the video below. Last night's AEW Dark was the debut of Parker Boudreaux in AEW, who was formerly known as Harland in WWE NXT, and many were shocked to see him among the onslaught of releases by WWE over the past two years, especially after all the buzz he came into the company with. Now he's had his first match in AEW, and while it remains to be seen if he will sign (or has signed) a long-term deal with the company, the first step towards that is now complete, and you can watch his introduction in the video below.
Top WWE Star Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns for His Lighter Work Schedule as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns recently celebrated 700 consecutive days as world champion, having won the Universal Championship on Aug. 30, 2020, at the Payback pay-per-view just one week after returning from hiatus. He then merged that title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, creating the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after that victory, it was revealed that Reigns had signed a new contract with WWE that would see him working fewer dates. As a result, WWE had to put on three consecutive premium live events without a world championship on the card (for the first time since 2014) and the streak was finally broken this past Saturday when Reigns faced Brock Lesnar once again in a Last Man Standing Match.
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
AEW Fans Freaking Out Over Adam Cole Turning on the Young Bucks
The highly-publicized Undisputed Elite reunion didn't last as long as some All Elite Wrestling fans had hoped. In fact, the group didn't make it through one promo before breaking up. Adam Cole, ReDRagon, and the Young Bucks got back together during Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole kicked off their segment by talking about loyalty and the upcoming tournament to crown AEW's first ever Trios Champions.
Today's Wordle Is Another Tough One
It's time for another tough Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
WWE Hall of Famer Completes Cancer Treatment
Earlier this year wrestling fans were sad to hear that WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan was battling prostate cancer, but there is some good news. Today the 68-year-old wrestling legend shared a video from the treatment center that revealed he had completed treatment, and in the video, he shares a thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, and technicians that saved his life. He also thanks his family and the fans who have supported him along the way, and then he closes the video out by ringing the bell, celebrating the end of his eight-week cancer treatment. We wish Duggan all the best and couldn't be more thrilled for his recovery, and you can find the full video below.
The Creed Brothers Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles With Help of Returning Fan-Favorite Star
After weeks of back and forth, it was finally time for The Creed Brothers to meet Tony D'Angelo and Stacks in the ring, and as you might expect, The Don of NXT tried everything to get the win. It was close at several points, and D'Angelo and Stacks had the Creed Brothers on the ropes at times. It especially seemed like the win was their's when Elektra gave Tony a crowbar to knock out Julius, but then Santos Escobar made his grand return to NXT and knocked D'Angelo for a loop with brass knuckles, giving the Creed Brothers the pin and the win. It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is back together, and Tony D'Angelo was far from happy.
AEW Dynamite: The Undisputed Elite Split, Hangman Page Seemingly Reunites With The Young Bucks
This week's AEW Dynamite saw the sudden split of The Undisputed Elite and the apparent reunion of Hangman Page and The Young Bucks. The group kicked off a segment during the first hour celebrating their return to television, though Adam Cole was quick to inform everyone that he still wasn't medically cleared to compete. He said he wanted nothing more than for the group to become the first AEW World Trios Champions, but with Cole and Kyle O'Reilly both out of action and Bobby Fish not being selected as their partner, he said the Bucks couldn't enter the tournament.
Lex Luger, The New Age Outlaws and Nia Jax Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure
Vince McMahon's WWE retirement announcement on July 22 sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling industry, and in the weeks since then many current and former stars have commented on his departure after running WWE for roughly 40 years. Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) all spoke with ComicBook during the Starrcast V event this past weekend in Nashville and offered their reactions to the news.
Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite
Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."
Ric Flair Launches Wooooo! Wings Restaurants in Six US Cities
Ric Flair and Kitchen Data Systems announced back in June that they would be opening a chicken wing restaurant themed after "The Nature Boy" called Wooooo! Wings. The first location was set up during the Starrcast V convention this past weekend and on Tuesday Flair announced the six cities where fans can order via Uber Eats — Nashville, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Huntsville, Jacksonville & Tuscaloosa.
Latest Update on MJF Two Months After His Last AEW Dynamite Appearance
MJF's explosive promo on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite was, at the time, one of the biggest stories in all of professional wrestling. But "The Salt of The Earth" has been radio silent since then and AEW has seemingly scrubbed any and all mention of him from their programming. That includes their roster, their online merchandise shop and advertising, and all the while AEW President Tony Khan has declined to comment on anything regarding Friedman. His most recent promo seemed to indicate his contract issues with the promotion had been resolved and that it had been carried over into a storyline, but until he actually returns to TV no one can know for sure.
NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release
NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts has revealed a vast number of new gameplay changes that will be appearing in this year's edition of the annualized basketball series. At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of NBA 2K23 in action, which has led to fans wondering what will actually be new in this year's title. Luckily, Visual Concepts has now broken down in great depth what it hopes to accomplish in the upcoming release.
