ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How will Phillies use Sosa and what does it mean for Didi?

NBC Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees

Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?

The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut

Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets

Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies release Gregorius, reinstate Segura

Didi Gregorius' run with the Phillies is over. Among a slew of moves made by the club Thursday, the veteran shortstop was released just a couple of days after the trade deadline. In related moves, Jean Segura (broken finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Trade additions Brandon Marsh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Bryson Stott
NBC Sports

Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots

With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on

Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase. Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Phils#The St Louis Cardinals
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident

SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
NBC Sports

What is the hardest MLB ballpark to hit a home run in?

For most sports, home-field advantage comes from the people in the seats or favorable weather forecasts. In baseball, the field itself can be a factor. Major League Baseball features 30 teams with 30 unique ballparks. While the infield and pitching dimensions are uniform across the sport, organizations get to control the layouts of their outfield. Whether its short porches, deep alleys or even Green Monsters, no two MLB stadiums are identical.
MLB
NBC Sports

What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move

Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Sports

Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph

Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How Juan Soto fared in his Padres debut

Juan Soto got the most attention in his first game as a San Diego Padre on Wednesday night, but it was another brand new Padre who got the biggest hit. After walking in his first at-bat in San Diego, Soto came in to score on a bases-loaded walk three batters later.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox in dreaded no man's land after uninspiring deadline

The Red Sox opened the trade deadline as sellers. They finished it as half-hearted buyers. That leaves them where no team ever wants to be, but where they probably belong -- stuck in the middle. One can argue they're ever so marginally better today than they were when the weekend...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox reveal Eric Hosmer's new jersey number ahead of debut

The Boston Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer to the major league roster ahead of his debut Thursday night, and they've also given him a new jersey number. The Red Sox revealed that Hosmer will wear No. 35. He'll be the 31st player in Red Sox history to wear the number. The most recent players to use it are Matt Andriese (2021), Josh Osich (2020) and Steven Wright (2013-2019).
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy