Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Torrance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Torrance. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop, especially in Arroyo de Tajique and the arroyo that travels through Torreon due to heavy rain that fell over the headwaters of these drainages earlier in the afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tajique and Torreon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TORRANCE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO