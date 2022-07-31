Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria

When classes begin Aug 25, students will bA e walking into the halls of Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School in Arcola for the first time. The school is about 113,600 square feet and is built on 13 acres. It has an anticipated capacity of 960 students and will be the first three-story school in the county. It is also the first Loudoun County elementary school building to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40% of the school’s power needs.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO