Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria

loudounnow.com
Thompson Elementary to Take Students to New Heights
When classes begin Aug 25, students will bA e walking into the halls of Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School in Arcola for the first time. The school is about 113,600 square feet and is built on 13 acres. It has an anticipated capacity of 960 students and will be the first three-story school in the county. It is also the first Loudoun County elementary school building to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40% of the school’s power needs.
Logo resembling swastika brings apology from Virginia school district
ASHLAND, Virginia — The superintendent of a school district in Virginia has issued an apology after a logo used during a professional conference for staff members caused controversy because some people believe it closely resembled a swastika. In a statement published on the school district’s website, Hanover County Public...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
police1.com
'I put in some hard work': Va. cop's tips on recruiting 'largest ever' academy class
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An officer who has been overseeing recruitment for the Alexandria Police Department (APD) says she “put in some hard work” for this year’s “largest ever” recruit class. Officer Shakita Warren is now sharing her keys to success as departments around the...
rockvillenights.com
Marc Elrich moves ahead of David Blair in Montgomery County Executive election results
After catching up to within 21 votes of challenger David Blair over the weekend, incumbent Marc Elrich surged back into first place in the Democratic contest for Montgomery County Executive Monday night. The Montgomery County Board of Elections updated election results last night to show Elrich retaking the lead with 49,804 votes (39.29%) to Blair's 49,684 votes (39.20%). Counting of mail-in ballots will resume at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
ffxnow.com
Tysons East affordable housing project lands $33M in public funds
The proposed replacement of a Tysons East office building with affordable housing will be supported by over $33 million in local and federal public funds. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors authorized the county’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) to provide $33.6 million in financing for the Somos project at 1750 Old Meadow Road by a 9-1 vote yesterday (Tuesday).
loudounnow.com
Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
Former drug addict turned addiction counselor fights law barring him from providing counseling
Rudy Carey, a commercial truck driver from Stafford County, worked as a substance abuse counselor until 2018, when an old conviction barred him from counseling for life. Now, he's fighting to overturn the law that banned him for life.
ffxnow.com
Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital
Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Virginia’s Gauntlet Golf Club Receives Funding From State’s Tourism Fund
The Virginia Tourism Corporation has given the Gauntlet Golf Club, located in Stafford, $8,804 from the County American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program. The funds are to support the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course as it hosts the upcoming American Junior Golf Association Tour Stafford Junior All-Star Tournament.
