Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria

fredericksburg.today
 5 days ago
loudounnow.com

Thompson Elementary to Take Students to New Heights

When classes begin Aug 25, students will bA e walking into the halls of Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School in Arcola for the first time. The school is about 113,600 square feet and is built on 13 acres. It has an anticipated capacity of 960 students and will be the first three-story school in the county. It is also the first Loudoun County elementary school building to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40% of the school’s power needs.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County employees to get bonuses

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Marc Elrich moves ahead of David Blair in Montgomery County Executive election results

After catching up to within 21 votes of challenger David Blair over the weekend, incumbent Marc Elrich surged back into first place in the Democratic contest for Montgomery County Executive Monday night. The Montgomery County Board of Elections updated election results last night to show Elrich retaking the lead with 49,804 votes (39.29%) to Blair's 49,684 votes (39.20%). Counting of mail-in ballots will resume at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons East affordable housing project lands $33M in public funds

The proposed replacement of a Tysons East office building with affordable housing will be supported by over $33 million in local and federal public funds. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors authorized the county’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) to provide $33.6 million in financing for the Somos project at 1750 Old Meadow Road by a 9-1 vote yesterday (Tuesday).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out

A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital

Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
FRANCONIA, VA
PWLiving

Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas

Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
MANASSAS, VA
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sportstravelmagazine.com

Virginia’s Gauntlet Golf Club Receives Funding From State’s Tourism Fund

The Virginia Tourism Corporation has given the Gauntlet Golf Club, located in Stafford, $8,804 from the County American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program. The funds are to support the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course as it hosts the upcoming American Junior Golf Association Tour Stafford Junior All-Star Tournament.
VIRGINIA STATE

