‘Tip a Cop’ fundraiser to support Special Olympics

WEST SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In West Springfield, local law enforcement officers took part in the “Tip a Cop” fundraiser at the 99 Restaurant.

Saturday night was all about giving! Local law enforcement officers teamed up to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The officers were your waiters, they bussed the tables and brought you your meals with the “tips” and donations they collected on Saturday all going towards Special Olympics Massachusetts. It will help fund their efforts from providing gear for and transportation to their sporting events.

22News spoke to Erica Ireland of the West Springfield Police Department about Saturday’s fundraiser.

“We are raising money and donations for Special Olympics. We are doing that by pairing up with the wait staff and we are helping them serve the dinners to the guests as they come in. We’re clearing tables, we’re bussing the tables, and we’re accepting donations for Special Olympics. Cash, check or charge throughout the night,” Erica said.

This fundraiser was an excellent way to help give back to the community and enjoy a nice meal.

