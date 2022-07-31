Twitter reacts to the cancellation of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

fansided.com
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
Conor McGregor is back to teasing his retirement from MMA again
Yet again, in an occurrence that has four times now in the last six years, Conor McGregor claims to be hanging up the MMA gloves. Is it ACTUALLY for good this time?. As the Talking Heads once sang, “Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.”. Conor...
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
Ma$e Addresses JAY-Z Subliminally Dissing Him On ‘Imaginary Players’
Ma$e has finally addressed the long-running rumors that JAY-Z subliminally dissed him on his 1997 track “Imaginary Players.”. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former Bad Boy rapper said he believes Hov was talking about him when he rapped, “Those ain’t Rolex diamonds, what the fuck you done to that?” on the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 cut.
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Gets First Tattoo
First, he learned to dunk like Dad -- then he got inked up like Pops, too!!!. Bronny James -- the oldest son of LeBron James -- just got his first-ever tattoo this week ... and he looked super happy with how the body art turned out. No word on what...
