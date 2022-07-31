Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Responds to Criticism Over $1,000 Tour Tickets

With some Bruce Springsteen tickets costing a whopping $4000, fans shared their criticism of the Boss and his 2023 tour. As a result, Springsteen’s manager released a statement, saying that he chose prices that were “lower than some and on par with others.”

Bruce Springsteen returns to the stage for his 2023 tour

The Boss is back and better than ever. Hot off the heels of his work with Bleachers , Springsteen announced his 2023 tour with the E Street Band, making stops throughout North America. The “on-sale” date for tickets depended on the venue, with tickets for the first tour date (Tampa, FL) dropping on July 20.

Tickets could be purchased via a Verified Fan registration on Ticketmaster. With this added level of security, fans had a better chance of getting seats (without bots adding to the challenge), although some who registered only made it onto the waitlist for specific venues.

How much are tickets to see Bruce Springsteen?

Often heralded as a working-class hero, the Boss’ fans are angry at the ticket-selling process for upcoming concerts. According to the Los Angeles Times , “Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ program sent the face value for some floor seats to a dizzying $4,000 to $5,000 apiece.”

As of July 30, 2022, the only Ticketmaster tickets to see Springsteen at Madison Square Garden are “verified resale tickets,” ranging from $435 to $2073. As a result, some fans called out Springsteen, specifically, for these surprise rising ticket costs — especially when most tickets for the event were advertised as around $100-$200.

Some tickets to see Bruce Springsteen cost over $1000 — Springsteen’s manager responds to criticism

With Springsteen tickets selling out at most venues, fans noted ticket prices, with some specifically mentioning the controversial “dynamic pricing” program utilized by Ticketmaster. (That means the website can increase ticket prices based on the demand for an event.)

“I’m sorry, I do not buy their excuse that it’s about ‘devaluing’ sites like StubHub. It is perfectly possible to clamp down on resellers without the solution being JACKING UP PRICES YOURSELF,” one Reddit user wrote . Springsteen’s manager commented on the fan criticism.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said in a statement to The New York Times . “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range,” the statement continues. “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

It’s unclear if this artist will release new music before embarking on the 2023 tour. Originals by Springsteen, including songs like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Glory Days,” and “I’m On Fire,” are available on most major streaming platforms.

