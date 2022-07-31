ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Benson Got Asked for a Photo When She Was ‘Completely Naked’

By Abeni Tinubu
 5 days ago

As a celebrity, Ashley Benson is no stranger to being approached by fans. The actor started out in the entertainment industry at a young age and has her fair share of supporters. While many of the interactions are fairly harmless, some of them clearly cross boundaries. In fact, once a fan completely violated Benson’s personal space and asked for a photo when she was naked.

Ashley Benson | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ashley Benson gets candid about navigating fame

Benson has been in her fair share of movies and TV shows. However, the height of her popularity seemed to occur when she was on Freeform’s hit show, Pretty Little Liars . Unlike some celebrities, Benson was able to leave the house without her every step being dogged. However, she was hardly able to blend in everywhere she went. And while she wasn’t unnerved by having conversations with fans, sometimes the interactions made her uncomfortable.

RELATED: ‘Pretty Little Liars’: The Cast Got Scripts Just Hours Before Filming

“I don’t get people asking me if I’m famous,” Benson shared with Complex . “But now that Pretty Little Liars has been on for five years, people do notice me more. I like meeting different people, which is not a problem. But it’s super weird. If somebody asks me to take a picture, I want to run and hide. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum got approached by a fan when she was naked

Of course, there was one encounter where Benson didn’t want to even talk to a fan, let alone take a picture with her. In the aforementioned interview, Benson revealed that one fan approached her for a picture when she was completley naked. Even when the Spring Breakers alum pointed out that she was in her birthday suit, the teenager was undeterred, and it made Benson severely uncomfortable.

“There was one girl when I was in a Korean spa with my friend,” Benson recalled, setting the scene. “I was taking a shower, and there are no doors in the shower. Normally I’m, like, ‘Whatever, we’re all girls here.’ So I’m completely naked, taking this shower, and my friend’s in the one next to me.” Continuing on, Benson explained what occurred.

RELATED: ‘Pretty Little Liars’: The Cast Was Allowed to Pitch Ideas to The Writers

“All of sudden, someone taps me on the shoulder,” Benson stated. “It was this girl who was like, ‘Hi, sorry to bother you, are you Ashley Benson?’ And I was like, ‘Are you serious right now? I’m naked.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, can I actually take a photo with you?’ She was trying to have a full conversation with me in the shower. That’s where you draw the line. Like, what parent encourages her kid to do that?”

Benson isn’t the only celebrity to get approached while nude

While Benson’s experience was absolutely inappropriate, it’s not as unusual as you may think. Lana Condor had something very similar happen to her whilst naked in a sauna. Unlike Benson, however, she had to deal with a group of fans rather than just one. Hopefully, celebrities won’t keep having experiences like this, and fans (no matter their ages) will learn some better boundaries.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Could’ve Had a Role on ‘Pretty Little Liars’, Did the Cast Want Her on the Show?

