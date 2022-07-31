ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 5 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Three Rivers, CA
City
Fresno, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Joaquin Valley#Wind Gust#National Weather Service#Advisories#Dorst Creek Campground#Max#Mph

Comments / 0

Community Policy