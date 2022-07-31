ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Fire: Family hoping to rebuild Yosemitebear Mountain Farm

You may remember Paul Vasquez and his farm from a video that went viral in 2010.

Vasquez, also known as "Bear," captured a video of a double rainbow on his Yosemitebear Mountain Farm that now has over 42 million views.

Tragically, the farm was destroyed in the Oak Fire.

Vasquez passed away in 2020 and his daughter, Irene inherited the family farm.

She said the community helped maintain her dad's farm the last years of his life and she is hoping that same support will help her rebuild.

"It's a chance for renewal and regrowth," she said.

Irene's husband, who was in the home at the time of the fire, described the chaotic scene as he had to flee his home.

"I went outside, a plume from the smoke was huge and there was like a red glow around the whole property," says Kevin Spach. "The ground was red and I never experienced anything like that, even though I've been close to a couple of wildfires."

Irene and her family are part of the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation and because the farm is on tribal land, that is not federally recognized. Rebuilding will be a challenge

The tribe is applying for recognition and is hoping to be approved this fall.

"With it being a federally recognized tribe, that would mean emergency access to funds for our tribal members," Irene said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funding.

For the latest developments, photos and videos on the Oak Fire, click here .

