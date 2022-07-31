Previous Mario Kart 8 datamine holds true, suggesting more new tracks on the way for Booster Course Pass

dotesports.com

Nintendo reportedly won’t be releasing any new hardware this financial year
While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next Nintendo console, which many have suspected will be a pro version of the Nintendo Switch, it would seem that it won’t be coming during this financial year. According to a report by the Japanese outlet Nikkei, who spoke to...

Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...

Nintendo Switch Sports sells nearly 5 million units, 3 other Nintendo titles break million-seller list
Earlier today, Nintendo released its financial earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023. Among a slew of various expected and unexpected shifts in the forecasted numbers from Nintendo’s sales were a few standout game titles that shined brighter than ever. For the first quarter...

To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.

New Hogwarts Legacy cutscene, character customization options shown off during tech event
A new cutscene from Hogwarts Legacy debuted during the Autodesk Vision Series, a technology event, which showed a hippogriff in need of help and screengrabs of the game’s character customization screen. In the cinematic, a hippogriff, a creature already known from the Harry Potter’s Wizarding World films, is attacked...

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.

When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?
With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.

All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.

Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.

Mega Scizor, Vikavolt, and new Ultra Unlock bonuses are coming to Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! event
The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land breaks record, becomes best-selling entry in series
Nintendo has revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the best-selling entry in the Kirby franchise after selling over 4 million copies in just 15 weeks. The company’s latest financial results present the game has now listed net sales of 4.53 million copies since release. Nintendo also described Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s latest feat as something that “marks the highest sell through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year.”

Here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s launch date is quickly approaching, and pre-orders for the game are already live, meaning that players are starting to look for the places that will give the best options for pre-order bonus items. There will likely be more pre-order bonuses as the release date...

August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates
Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...

Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.

Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.

Coconut Mall is good again after Nintendo addresses huge fan complaint in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update
Nintendo has made an adjustment to the Coconut Mall track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside the release of wave two of its Booster Course Pass DLC. On the final straightaway on Coconut Mall, there are several cars driven by Shy Guys. In Mario Kart Wii, where the course debuted, the Shy Guys would drive the cars back and forth erratically, presenting a hazard for players as they approached the finish line.

Everything we know about Terastal Pokémon and Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A new phenomenon has been introduced into the world of Pokémon with anyone residing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region able to make use of a mechanic known as Terastal. Terastal is the process of a Pokémon taking on new properties through Terastallization. This will see...

All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.

How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours. There are some...
