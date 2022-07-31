ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Previous Mario Kart 8 datamine holds true, suggesting more new tracks on the way for Booster Course Pass

By Ethan Garcia
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch

YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Course#Datamine#Booster#Video Game#Dlc#Super Circuit
dotesports.com

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?

With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dotesports.com

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land breaks record, becomes best-selling entry in series

Nintendo has revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the best-selling entry in the Kirby franchise after selling over 4 million copies in just 15 weeks. The company’s latest financial results present the game has now listed net sales of 4.53 million copies since release. Nintendo also described Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s latest feat as something that “marks the highest sell through of any entry to date in the Kirby series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April of this year.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s launch date is quickly approaching, and pre-orders for the game are already live, meaning that players are starting to look for the places that will give the best options for pre-order bonus items. There will likely be more pre-order bonuses as the release date...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions

Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’

Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Coconut Mall is good again after Nintendo addresses huge fan complaint in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update

Nintendo has made an adjustment to the Coconut Mall track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside the release of wave two of its Booster Course Pass DLC. On the final straightaway on Coconut Mall, there are several cars driven by Shy Guys. In Mario Kart Wii, where the course debuted, the Shy Guys would drive the cars back and forth erratically, presenting a hazard for players as they approached the finish line.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy