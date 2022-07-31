ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
The Spun

Ryan Day Names Ohio State's "Most Improved" Football Player

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw a lot of ultra-talented players graduate or otherwise leave after the 2021 season. But ahead of the 2022 college season, one player is making a ton of improvements. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day dubbed wide receiver Julian Fleming as...
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
#Recruiting#The Ohio State University#American Football#College Football#Gators
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
