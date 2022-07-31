ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS – Madisonville Invitational Golf (Gallery I)

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yoursportsedge.com

yoursportsedge.com

Four Shoot Under 40 as Todd Central Cruises Past Clarksville (w/PHOTOS)

It is pretty obvious that the Todd County Central Rebels like playing on their home golf course at Elk Fork Country Club. Four Rebels shot under 40 Thursday afternoon as Todd Central rolled past Clarksville High School 153-204. Preston Rager took medalist honors with a round of 37, edging out...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

TOP SHOTS – Hopkinsville Girls Golf Invitational

Cate Blane and Anna Fort both posted top-10 finishes for Hoptown and UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey tied for 11th at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville Golf Invitational. Check out some of the day’s best shots from the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Cheerleaders Win Top Award at UCA Camp

The Trigg County High School cheerleading squad brought home the top award at the UCA Cheer Camp on July 21 at McCracken County High School. Trigg won the Top Banana Award for spirit and sportsmanship and won first place in Camp Routine Championships. The squad also earned the gold ribbon for camp routine evaluation, and won blue superior ribbons for GameDay Sideline and Cheer Evaluations.
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Pick Up Scrimmage Win at Webster County

The Todd County Central Rebels look ready to continue their late-season momentum from the 2021 soccer season. The Rebels journeyed to Dixon Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-1 scrimmage win over the Webster County Trojans. The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rebels...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’

It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rockets Run Past Lady Colonels in Scrimmage

The Christian County Lady Colonels continued their preparations for the start of the 2022 soccer season Monday evening. The Lady Colonels hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Colonels, who struggled at times to find the net last season, had that same difficulty Monday...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
EVANSVILLE, IN

