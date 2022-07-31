ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore-born boxer Hasim Rahman Jr.’s fight with Jake Paul off because of weight issue

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

The planned pay-per-view fight between Baltimore’s Hasim Rahman Jr. and social media star Jake Paul is off because of an issue with Rahman’s weight, Showtime Sports announced Saturday evening.

The fight, scheduled for Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, was originally to be fought at a 200-pound limit; Rahman has spent his entire career as a heavyweight and weighed 224 pounds for his last bout in April.

The son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman had hoped to hand Paul his first loss and make a name for himself on the largest stage of his career.

Rahman Jr., who celebrated his 31st birthday on June 15, is 12-1 as a professional.

“This is such a huge opportunity,” he said during a news conference promoting the fight two weeks ago. “I never once even second-guessed or even doubted the outcome of this fight.”

The 6-1, 195-pound Paul, 25, is 5-0 with four knockouts. But his list of opponents includes former 5-9 NBA star Nate Robinson, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Rahman Jr. was set to be the first boxer Paul would face.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, MD
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Madison, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
COMBAT SPORTS
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Jake Paul
wrestlingrumors.net

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Showtime Sports#Nba#Ufc#Tribune Content Agency
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Hit With Challenge From Bola Osundairo

Jake Paul recently had to cancel his upcoming fight card on August 6th. Originally, Paul was going to fight Tommy Fury, however, the Fury brother was unable to make the fight as he had trouble getting into the United States. From there, Paul set his sights on Hasim Rahman Jr., although that fell through as well after Paul claimed that Rahman Jr. was refusing to make the agreed-upon weight.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back

For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith

Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: I Was Ready To Go To 205 To Fight Rahman; These Guys Are Con Artists

Jake Paul dismissed Hasim Rahman Jr.’s claim that Paul pulled out of their pay-per-view fight, not Rahman. Rahman claims Paul was afraid to fight him at a limit of 215 pounds, the increased weight Rahman demanded after the New York State Athletic Commission required them late last week to bump up their contract weight from 200 pounds to 205 to make Rahman’s weight cut safer.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Last-Minute MSG Tease Starts Clock Ticking on Jake Paul Sideshow

Past the sell-by date. Jumped the shark. Outlived its usefulness. Myriad phrases exist to label situations where something has gone on for a little bit too long. It can apply to relationships, television shows, jobs … or a million other things. And these days, it feels like it’s happened...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “He’s On Hold Pending The Outcome Of The Usyk Fight With Joshua”

“He’s on hold pending the outcome of the Usyk fight with Joshua,” promoter Bob Arum told FightHype of his fighter, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. There have been many questions regarding the towering Englishman since his destruction of longtime contender Dillian Whyte last spring in the UK. Fury has said he’s retired, but then has suggested that he might return. As always with Fury, nothing is set in stone. Even the rumor that Fury isn’t allowed to return to the United States because of his connection to reputed crime boss Daniel Kinahan hasn’t been verified.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy