Stealing a catalytic converter could result in up to 20 years in jail under new state law

A new law goes into effect Monday that makes stealing a catalytic converter a crime. River Ridge Senator Kirk Talbot says his legislation makes it easier to prosecute thieves who swipe a catalytic converter from a vehicle and the punishment is severe.

“The highest penalty is that if the dollar amount is over $25,000 or more it’s no less than ten years, no more than 20 years and a fine that can’t be more than $50,000,” said Talbot.

Talbot says some criminals steal dozens of catalytic converters and sell them in bulk.

“It’s a huge problem, I had no idea the level of theft that is going on in Louisiana and in this country from catalytic converters,” said Talbot.

Talbot says SUVs and pick-up trucks are the biggest victims.

“Only because it’s higher off the ground and it’s easier to get under, so they get under that car, they make two cuts and they take it out in seconds,” said Talbot.

The new law also requires catalytic converters have a registration number to track sales and transfers.