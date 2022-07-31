ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate Austin Davis kicks off canvassing in Johnstown

By Jack McCune, Jordan Mansberger
 5 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis kicked off his canvassing campaign Saturday by making an appearance in Johnstown.

The campaign start comes exactly 100 days away from Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Davis, who was endorsed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) , reinforced the importance of canvassing and how it can help spread his message to voters.

“You have to ask people for their vote. And you have to show up in their community,” Davis said. “And you have to explain the issues and talk about how we are gonna make their lives better. And we are showing up in communities all across this Commonwealth to let them know they matter to our Shapiro-Davis ticket. They matter here in Pennsylvania.”

Davis said that he will fight for communities like Johnstown by helping to grow manufacturing jobs in the area through the creation of innovation hubs.

