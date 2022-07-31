Venue and Location Set For WWE Day 1 Next Year

411mania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Impact Announces Texas Return For Later This Month
Impact Wrestling is returning to Texas this month for TV tapings. The company announced via a press release (per PWInsider) that they will have tapings in Dallas on August 26th and 27th dubbed “Lone Star Stampede.”. You can see the full announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic
– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
411mania.com
Outlaw Wrestling Running Four Back-to-Back Shows This Month
– Outlaw Wrestling in New York is set to run four shows this month on back-to-back nights from August 18-21. They are kicking off their run on Thursday, August 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Here are more details:. Outlaw Wrestling returns in August with 4...
411mania.com
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
411mania.com
WWE Sets Two Matches For Next Week’s NXT
Two matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode:. In addition, Nikkita Lyons challenged Kiana James to a match next week but that has yet to be confirmed. NXT airs next Tuesday live on...
411mania.com
AEW News: Toni Storm Featured on Cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine, Dark Highlights, Tay Conti Gets Kittens for Sammy Guevara
– AEW star Toni Storm is featured on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. You can check out some of Storm’s featured images from the magazine below:. – AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:. – In a new vlog, Tay Conti bought some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Savannah Evans does battle with Alisha on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present another BEFORE THE IMPACT – including exclusive...
411mania.com
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
411mania.com
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Paul Heyman On the Change in WWE’s Recruits Today, Talent At SummerSlam Tryouts
Paul Heyman was at the WWE tryouts over SummerSlam weekend, and he spoke about the tryouts in a new interview. Heyman spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On the change in WWE’s recruits today: “There’s a difference right now in...
411mania.com
Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:. * Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. * Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace. Hail and Grace...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Shares Workout Photo Following SummerSlam Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, but she’s already working out and shared a pic online. As reported, Lynch was confirmed to have suffered the injury during her match with Bianca Belair at Saturday’s PPV and WWE announced she was “expected to be out several months.”
411mania.com
AEW Announces Expansion of Talent Relations and Development Team, Madison Rayne Joins Company
All Elite Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that they are expanding their talent relations and development team. for Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck and Tony Schiavone will now have expanded roles in the company and Madison Rayne is joining the company to coach the women’s division.
411mania.com
Maxxine Dupri on Working With Her ‘Brother,’ Possibly Competing in the Ring
– WWE SmackDown talent Maxxine Dupri appeared on WWE’s El Bruncht today, and she discussed her brother, Max Dupri, rejoining the group last week on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Maxxine Dupri on working with her “brother”: “I’m excited. We have a really great group. I love...
Comments / 0