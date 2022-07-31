Plane crashes in Jasper County, pilot taken to trauma center

METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.

