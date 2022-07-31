Plane crashes in Jasper County, pilot taken to trauma center

www.wjcl.com
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
Statesboro police investigating circumstances surrounding death of nine year old
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old boy. According to police, officers were called late Monday night to a home on Kent Street after the child's mother found him alone, unresponsive and in a hanging position. The mother called...
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
GSP investigating fatal weekend crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 204 at Ogeechee Road over the weekend. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), late Saturday night around 11 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ga 204 in the left lane, when they suddenly changed lanes and left the roadway. Troopers say this caused a […]
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
Thunderbolt gas station clerk struck in head with hammer during violent robbery
Thunderbolt Police are trying to identify the fast-acting bandit who violently robbed a gas station clerk in about a minute. Police say the man entered the Enmarket on East Victory Drive at 3:45 Thursday morning and was out the door by 3:46. During that time he struck the clerk in...
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
live5news.com
VIDEO: 1 dead in Walterboro bar shooting
VIDEO: 1 dead after vehicle hit tree, overturned and caught on fire in Georgetown Co.
Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Coroner Jake Futch tells WJCL 22 News that the couple, who were both in their eighties, were found Monday afternoon off Tall Timbers Lane in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
Savannah Police Department sees changes as leadership shifts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police took part in the national night out initiative going from community to community meeting with residents. This comes as the department moves into new leadership. "And I am the interim chief of police," said Lenny Gunther, the Savannah interim police chief. Lenny Gunther has...
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
Deputies: 1 dead after reported shooting in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
South Carolina judge rules against gag order request in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to the newspaper The State, a South Carolina judge ruled against a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both made the request because they said information needs to be kept from the press to protect the integrity of the investigation.
$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
