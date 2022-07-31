Flood Advisory issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Burke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDowell, northwestern Caldwell, southeastern Avery and northwestern Burke Counties through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Spruce Pine, or 4 miles northwest of Table Rock, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sugar Mountain, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Table Rock, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Crossnore, Edgemont, Pineola, Ashford and Linville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
