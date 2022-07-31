Photo Gallery: Recruits at Florida State's Seminole Showcase

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stabbing overnight in Tallahassee left on person injured. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 Block of Mahan Drive. Nicole Cox, 46, stabbed the victim in the back, TPD told WCTV Sunday morning. The victim suffered...
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report they responded to a traffic incident on State Road 20, just east of SW Bob May Lane at around 10 p.m. Thursday. They said a 74-year-old bicyclist was found lying in the road unresponsive.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0