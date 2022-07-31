Photo Gallery: Recruits at Florida State's Seminole Showcase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.

5 DAYS AGO