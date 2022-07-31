Sadie Sink Reflects On Auditioning And Nearly Missing The Chance To Portray Max Mayfield In ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article.

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink had to do a lot to prove she could play Max Mayfield.

Sink spoke with Fashion Magazine to talk about the process of getting the role at 14 and how she almost didn’t make the season 2 cut.

“I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” Sink said. She revealed that at 14, she was considered too old to play the part, but she was determined to prove herself.

Her efforts paid off, as she was cast in Stranger Things season 2 quickly after a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. The experience has made the actress a household name of sorts, in addition to turning Max Mayfield into a fan favorite character for the show.

Sink has accomplished so much for a 20-year-old, and in the interview, she elaborates on the industry’s effect on child actors.

“It’s such a weird and specific situation that the ‘ Stranger Things ’ cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people,” she explained. “I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

She continued, “Honestly, my life has felt a bit like a coming-of-age movie.”