TN veterinarian warns of horse disease, explains how to prevent it

TheHorse.com
Tennessee Horse Positive for Potomac Horse Fever
On July 25, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Wayne County positive for Potomac horse fever. The horse presented with fever and diarrhea and resides at a private facility. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
Country music legend T. Graham Brown to bring supplies to help Kentucky flood victims
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - T. Graham Brown recently launched the #KentuckyStrong campaign in Nashville and has been inviting his fellow artists, friends, fans to help raise money to support the devastated communities in Kentucky. Brown took the lyrics of his song “Hell and Highwater” to create t-shirts that said “Come...
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading...
AG Slatery files suit against Walgreens for distribution, sale of opioids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is accusing Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and other statutes by unlawfully selling and distributing opioid pills. According to a release from the Attorney General, the lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court and focuses on...
TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Technology we use daily like phones, electric vehicles and even airplanes are made out of titanium. It’s a mineral usually imported from Russia and China. But one company called IperionX found out the largest source of titanium in North America is in Tennessee. It...
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys.
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Head-on collision kills two men in Hickman County
Centerville, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Hickman County on Monday morning. According to THP, the collision occurred on State Route 50 just after 6 a.m. James Nash, 70, of Centerville, TN, was traveling west on State Route...
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
elizabethton.com
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Body discovered after Florence house fire
Firefighters in Florence found a body in a home after a fire early Saturday morning.
