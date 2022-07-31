McKinney Fire Explodes in Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions Near California-Oregon Border

Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County on Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in her car. Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant and was riding in her gray Chevy by herself, was pulled over by Escondido Police at about 8:50 p.m. near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. After she was taken into custody, police found the "small explosive" under her seat and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device, which police said "was capable of releasing shrapnel."

