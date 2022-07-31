McKinney Fire Explodes in Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions Near California-Oregon Border

www.nbcsandiego.com
New Video Shows Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection That Killed 5
At least five people, including a baby and pregnant woman, were killed in a fiery crash involving at least six cars at an intersection in Los Angeles' Windsor Hills area. Shocking new surveillance footage of the crash shows a seemingly normal intersection, with the flow of traffic going at a reasonable pace, before a black Mercedes comes plowing through a red light like a rocket.
Enjoy a Free Day at Your Favorite National Park
SUMMER'S SWEETNESS... is in full glow nowadays, and stopping by a spectacular spot inside a favorite national park? That spirit of sheer sweet-a-tude feels as strong and mighty as a summer sunbeam. Sweet sights, sweet moments, and sweet memories fill our visits to these gorgeous places, but things can grow even sweeter, if we know when to go. And if you go to Joshua Tree National Park, Death Valley National Park, or Yosemite National Park on Thursday, Aug. 4? You'll be able to enter a treasured national park for free, no payment required at the gate, in honor of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020.
DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Who Vowed to Not Enforce Florida Abortion Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney who had vowed to not enforce the state's new 15-week abortion law. DeSantis announced the suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren at a news conference Thursday morning. "When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself...
Escondido PD: Woman With Bomb, Outstanding Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop
Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County on Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in her car. Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant and was riding in her gray Chevy by herself, was pulled over by Escondido Police at about 8:50 p.m. near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. After she was taken into custody, police found the "small explosive" under her seat and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device, which police said "was capable of releasing shrapnel."
