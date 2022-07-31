www.centralfloridalifestyle.com
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida
The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
A Recap of The MetroWest MusicWORKS July 4th Event
Presented by Orlando Health, the second annual MetroWest MusicWORKS drew upwards of 10,000 attendees on July 4 at the MetroWest Golf Club. Staged by the MetroWest Master Association, MusicWORKS is a free community event featuring live music and fireworks. MusicWORKS also offered a variety of dining options from several food trucks, a Kids Zone, face painting and more.
CBS News
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
The Rosen JCC Town Square is Better Together
Founded in 1994, the Jack & Lee Rosen Jewish Community Center (Rosen JCC) began as a satellite branch of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando. But after becoming incorporated as an independent organization in 2015 and with donations provided by Harris Rosen and The Harris Rosen Foundation in 2009 and 2016 respectively, the organization has expanded to include a state-of-the-art community center, a school, fitness center, multipurpose theater and more in Southwest Orlando.
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
Does Your Child Need A Sports Physical Before School Starts?
As back-to-school time approaches, many families are considering having their child join a school sports team. And while everyone knows that playing sports helps keep kids fit, encourages teamwork, and fosters lifelong friendships, some parents might not understand why it is important to get a sports physical at the beginning of the season – even if their child appears perfectly healthy.
