ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O38ZI_0gz9BX8K00
Paul Rahman Fight Canceled Boxing FILE - Jake Paul, left, hits Tyron Woodley with a punch during the third round of a cruiserweight boxing bout Dec. 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit.

Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it would not sanction the bout at less than 205 pounds.

Though Paul agreed to move forward with the fight at that weight, MVP said Rahman's team told them Saturday it would pull out of the fight unless it was agreed to at 215 pounds.

Therefore, the entire Aug. 6 card was scrapped.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner,” the statement said, adding that “the boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.”

Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out. The YouTube star-turned boxer than moved on to Rahman, the son of the former heavyweight champion who had fought entirely at heavyweight in his 13 pro bouts, weighing as much as 278 pounds.

The card was also to include women's star Amanda Serrano defending her featherweight title.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Related
MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Parade

Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner

Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Boxing#Combat#Mvp#The Associated Press
Boxing Scene

Last-Minute MSG Tease Starts Clock Ticking on Jake Paul Sideshow

Past the sell-by date. Jumped the shark. Outlived its usefulness. Myriad phrases exist to label situations where something has gone on for a little bit too long. It can apply to relationships, television shows, jobs … or a million other things. And these days, it feels like it’s happened...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"

The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy