Vermont Guard inspecting F-35 ejection seats

By Mike Hoey
 5 days ago

The Vermont National Guard is inspecting its F-35 fighter jets to determine if a potential safety problem is affecting them.

The U.S. Air Force has temporarily grounded all of its F-35s, while the Navy and Marine Corps have also grounded some of theirs, due to a concern with their ejection seats. Some of the explosive cartridges that help propel the seats and pilots out of the planes in an emergency may be faulty. Military officials tell Business Insider , Bloomberg News and other national media outlets that the seat manufacturer itself caught the problem and has since fixed it.

Regarding the F-35s based at Burlington International Airport, Vermont National Guard public affairs officer Capt. Mikel Arcovitch said:

“We are currently inspecting all our aircrafts based on the finding. The safety of our Airmen is of the utmost importance. This will not effect (sic) the timeline of our Airmen and aircraft returning home from deployment.”

#Vermont Guard#The U S Air Force#F 35s#Navy#Marine Corps
