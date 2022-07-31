ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic

By Sy Becker
 5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It’s Christmas in July once each year for the many family members who come together for their annual picnic.

For 94-year-old Jean Denoncourt, this is the day of days, when family flies in from all over the country. The Patriarch of the family told 22News, this is the highlight of the year when family members come from near and far to be together.

An event that takes determination on everyone’s part..

“They want to keep the family together. So, by having this get together, they feel more at home. We have some people from Nevada and Arizona,” Jean said.

And through this Christmas in July gathering, the Denoncourt family has stayed close over the many decades since the tradition began.

Some attending for the first time are surprised at how many family members attend to keep this cherished tradition within the family alive.

The final number was more than 100 who caught up on old times as they enjoyed Christmas in July, as they have for so many years, these five generations of the Denoncourt family.

