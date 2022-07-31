UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2025 Wing Isiah Harwell

One of the fastest-rising recruits in the West has added another suitor to a list that already included Kansas, Baylor and Arizona State.

The Bruins continued to build out their list of targets by solidifying their interest in one of the West's fastest-rising wings.

Class of 2025 shooting guard Isiah Harwell picked up an offer from UCLA men's basketball on Friday, the recruit announced on Instagram while thanking assistant coach Rod Palmer. Harwell, who was previously attending Century High School (ID), will be enrolling at Wasatch Academy (UT) in the fall.

Harwell previously had offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cal Poly, Creighton, Houston, Idaho State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas Tech and Washington State.

Harwell's recruitment truly started when Texas Tech, Idaho State and Cal Poly sent him offers back in March. Kansas, Texas and Houston resumed his run on offers in mid-July, while Baylor, Washington State, Creighton, Mississippi State, Arizona State and UCLA have all sent Harwell offers in the past week alone.

The 6-foot-5 wing previously played for the Rose City Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit, but he now plays his AAU ball for the Utah Prospects. Harwell had his biggest breakout yet at the recent Adidas 3SSB 17U Open thanks to his ball handling and shot creation skills, putting him on the map for many national programs.

Individual ratings for the class of 2025 are currently unavailable, but with the treasure trove of Division I offers he has ahead of his sophomore year, Harwell is expected to be ranked relatively high.

Harwell worked out with Team USA in New Orleans earlier in the spring, standing out as one of the few class of 2025 prospects to earn a spot with the squad. One of the others was small forward Cooper Flagg, who earned an offer from UCLA on April 13 .

Coach Mick Cronin and his staff have been slowly building a pool of class of 2025 targets over the past few months, including small forward Koa Peat, power forward Chris Nwuli and center Cedric Lath. Between that trio, Harwell and Flagg, though, none of the five offerrees hail from California.

UCLA does not have a single commit for any of its future classes, however, regardless of where they come from. With the upcoming season likely being the final one for Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell – plus the one-and-done potential of Amari Bailey and Adem Bona – the Bruins will need to map out their future sooner rather than later.

